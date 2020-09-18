iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 309,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $49.93.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit