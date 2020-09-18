iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 309,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $49.93.

