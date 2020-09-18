Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iterum Therapeutics.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Iterum Therapeutics accounts for about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.42% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRBO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 48,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.