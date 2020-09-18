Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.