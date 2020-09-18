KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. KB Home reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 4.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

