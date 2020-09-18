KekCoin Achieves Market Cap of $99,958.30 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $99,958.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007395 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00027838 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024706 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023308 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

