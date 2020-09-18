Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,464.0 days.

LWSOF remained flat at $$47.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. Lawson has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

