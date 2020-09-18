Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,200 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 318,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LORL. BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

