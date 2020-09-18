Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003734 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,790.65 or 0.98170295 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,828,906 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,016 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

