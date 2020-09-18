Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 133,676 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,338,000 after purchasing an additional 281,577 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 208,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 205,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.