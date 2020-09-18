Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Receives $347.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of MA traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.36. The stock had a trading volume of 146,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,211. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

