Matchpool Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $172,398.21 and $155.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 863.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.04498504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034935 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

