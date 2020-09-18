Medicalchain (MTN) One Day Volume Tops $18,906.00

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $934,867.12 and approximately $18,906.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00248898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01481716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00223531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Medicalchain’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,865,296 tokens. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Medicalchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

