Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $398.42 or 0.03630691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 132.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $1.31 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00658273 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011034 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

