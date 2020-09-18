Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $1.43 on Major Exchanges

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $5,737.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00013036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

