Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/11/2020 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2020 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

8/7/2020 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

8/3/2020 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 208,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,942. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $544.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.