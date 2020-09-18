MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $994,084.90 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $994,084.90 and $524.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00023952 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003571 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003791 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 201,165,253 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.