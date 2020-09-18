Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 1,126,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,484. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

