NavCoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $190,771.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Bittrex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000930 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,703,255 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

