Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $7.53 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00004199 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $1.85 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022218 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,897,295 coins and its circulating supply is 16,383,894 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

