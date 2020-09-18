Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 568,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,513. The company has a market cap of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 154.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 155,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Neuronetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 118,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit