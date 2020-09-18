Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 568,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,513. The company has a market cap of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 154.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 155,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Neuronetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 118,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

