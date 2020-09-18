New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

SNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

SNR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

