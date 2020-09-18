Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 323,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 110,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.