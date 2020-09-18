Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 323,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 110,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.
NMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
