Numeraire Price Reaches $29.47 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $90.66 million and $7.54 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $29.47 or 0.00268507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.26 or 0.04540542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,978,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,849 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

