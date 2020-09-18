Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Announces Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($72.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE OSH opened at $39.89 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $53.58.
In related news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.