Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Announces Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($72.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE OSH opened at $39.89 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.