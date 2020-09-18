Obyte Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,819.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $22.34 or 0.00204122 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Obyte has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $12,819.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001057 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,181 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

