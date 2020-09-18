Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Sunday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocugen stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.24% of Ocugen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,078,514. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

