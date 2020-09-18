OKB Trading Up 9.8% This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, OKB has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $364.09 million and approximately $94.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for $6.07 or 0.00055298 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.26 or 0.04540542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

