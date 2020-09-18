Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $727.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $727.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $615.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 2,763,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

