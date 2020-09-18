Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Tops $2.33 on Major Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00021211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.01482540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00234343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.