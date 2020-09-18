Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives $13.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.03.

Several research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. AXA bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,467,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

