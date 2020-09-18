Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS PBMLF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.22. 1,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of -0.19.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

