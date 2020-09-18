Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

