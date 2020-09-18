Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitfinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and Coinbit. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.26 million and $263.24 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000452 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000551 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bit-Z, BCEX, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, OKEx, P2PB2B, WazirX, BigONE, BitMart, CoinEx, Binance, MXC, CoinBene, Iquant, Crex24, DigiFinex, Bitrue, Coinall, C2CX, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Bittrex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, BW.com, ZB.COM, TOKOK, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinsuper, Coinbit, BitMax, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, FCoin, OKCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.