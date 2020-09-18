PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Short Interest Update

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in PetIQ by 971.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PetIQ by 162.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $23,328,000.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.43. 4,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.59 million, a P/E ratio of -34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

