Pirl Reaches Market Cap of $804,837.45 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $804,837.45 and approximately $9,584.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 79,620,433 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

