Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $10.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.56. 27,592,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 20,027,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.03.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $3,513,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,694,357 shares of company stock worth $34,279,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 619,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $6,466,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.