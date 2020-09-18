PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $63,325.73 and $63.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00442287 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,009.73 or 1.00391648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 76.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,123,596,371 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

