PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $2,794.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,991.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.58 or 0.03489683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.02146452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00440524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00837965 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00529241 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010376 BTC.

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,709,864 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

