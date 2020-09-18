Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $235,416.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, Bitfinex and HBUS. Project Pai has a market cap of $16.49 million and $235,416.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.93 or 0.04539160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034955 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,698,229,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,474,917,167 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HBUS, OOOBTC, BitForex, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

