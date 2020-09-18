Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives $75.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.82.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,506,000 after acquiring an additional 229,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 547,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 638,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 67,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,353. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

