Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 52.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $269,755.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00032622 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00248018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00092826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.01480715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00224098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

