QunQun (QUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $172,368.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. QunQun has a market cap of $2.62 million and $172,368.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.93 or 0.04539160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034955 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.