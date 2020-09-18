Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $11.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

RUBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after buying an additional 459,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 48.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 381,422 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 7,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,320. The company has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

