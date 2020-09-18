Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits One Day Volume of $376,690.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $376,690.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.04543734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 144,212,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,274,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.