Safe Haven Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $853,365.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.01286704 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

