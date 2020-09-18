Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 289,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,468,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

SCPH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.71. 731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,018. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCPH. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Scpharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scpharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

