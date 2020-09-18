SHIELD Market Cap Reaches $455,681.82 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $455,681.82 and $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,984.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.24 or 0.03489003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.02143941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00441004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00837797 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00528399 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010398 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

