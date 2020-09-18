Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 35.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,868. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. 654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $533.44 million, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.33. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

