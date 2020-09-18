Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 35.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,868. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. 654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $533.44 million, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.33. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit