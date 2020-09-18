Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Declines By 16.0%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $18.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,205.28. 362,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,866. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,206.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,084.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,268.00.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

