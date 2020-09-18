Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Drops By 13.2%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, insider Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 35.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of BNED traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 2,149,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,434. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.37). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

